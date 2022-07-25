Marvel Drops First Look Clip at New Animated Series 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Marvel has officially dropped the first-look clip of its latest animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The upcoming show is set to follow the characters of the same name from the Marvel Comics universe.

The series tells the adventurous tales of 13-year-old super genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. Thanks to the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Marvel has released a first look at the new series. The clip features Lunella and her best friend Casey and Devil Dinosaur all getting ready to go on a mission in New York City's Lower East Side. Marvel has already previously announced the cast of the series which includes Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson as recurring stars and guest stars lison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes.

The series joins a long list of animated series coming to Disney+ in 2023, including Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Marvel Rising. Stay tuned in 2023 for the release of the series.

