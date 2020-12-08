Marvel directors The Russo Brothers want to make 'Extraction' into a cinematic universe
The Russo brothers want to expand their Netflix special forces action movie Extraction into a while cinematic universe.
The sibling helmsmen of Avengers movies Infinity War and Endgame hauled in their old pal Chris Hemsworth to play SASR turned mercenary Tyler Rake in their first post-Marvel movie, released in April.
Speaking to Collider, Joe Russo said: “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.
“So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”
Spoilers ahead...
The latter part of Russo's remarks could prove problematic, considering that his character, Gaspar, didn't make it out alive.
And for that matter, things don't go so well for Tyler Rake either.
However, Russo adds that there will likely be some manipulation of the timeline going on, likely prequels and so forth.
He went on: “We’re trying to find more interesting ways to tell these stories and cross-pollinate them. We’re big fans of just forging new paths in narrative. Can we go backwards and forwards at the same time? Can things that happened in the past affect the movies in the present? What are new ways to tell those stories?
“And can we see different points of view? Every antagonist is the protagonist in their own story, so can we see their point of view? How do they perceive the world? What makes them empathetic? I think what makes that a compelling element to the Extraction universe is it is a global franchise telling global stories, and we’d like to diversify the point of view in those movies.”
But for something that could become a bigger concern, the first movie failed to set the critical world alight, though it did rack up 99 million worldwide streams in its first month.
Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers wrote: “Aiming for the fight poetry of the John Wick franchise, Extraction comes closer to a series of stunts strung together to look like an ultraviolent video game (think Manhunt 2) in which the avatars are played by actual humans.”
