Marvel and DC will skip Comic-Con at Home

Both Marvel and DC will be skipping this year's Comic-Con at Home, Deadline has reported.

Following on from its success last year, the world's most popular pop culture convention is set to return on July 23 to host another two-day virtual version of its San Diego in-person event.

In an attempt to keep its attendees as safe as possible amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it plans to once again offer up a whole bunch of panels – presumably with a whole bunch of famous faces – for fans to tune into from the comfort of their own sofa.

Neither Marvel Studios nor Warner Bros.' DC Films took part in 2020, opting instead to use their own platforms – Disney Investor Day and DC FanDome, respectively – to get comic book movie lovers amped up for their future projects. So it's hardly a surprise that they're doing the same again this time around.

When it comes to TV though, DC has already confirmed that Arrowverse outing Legends of Tomorrow will be showcased at Comic-Con at Home. Deadline also suggests that Also, DC Publishing division will have a presence at the online occasion.

Interestingly, it doesn't seem to be the lack of Hall H or a six-thousand strong live audience that has led to Warner Bros. not getting involved in SDCC in 2021: the last time its film division presented something at the convention was in 2018, when Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins debuted an early peek at Wonder Woman 1984.

San Diego Comic-Con is set to take place as usual between November 26 and 28. Only time will tell as to whether Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. will turn up then.

