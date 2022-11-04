Marvel Day at Sea returns with more superheroes, villains than ever on Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line's Marvel Day at Sea is coming back, and travelers have a better chance than ever of sailing with their favorite character.

Over 30 Marvel superheroes and villains, the most ever, will take part in the day-long event on select Disney Dream cruises from January through March 2023, according to a news release.

Those include new additions like Captain America Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp along with returning characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Loki and Captain Marvel.

The event on nine sailings will include activities like stage shows, movie and TV show screenings, and meet-and-greets.

What can guests expect from Marvel Day at Sea?

In 2023, the event will feature a new show, "Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular," held in the Walt Disney Theatre, according to Disney. Audience members will see the mystic arts on display, with appearances from characters like Agatha Harkness, Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

There also will be an "interactive training experience" where aspiring heroes can hone their skills with Black Widow, Hawkeye and more in the kids' club and on the ship's upper decks. A new version of the "Heroes Unite" show will take guests on an adventure through the multiverse, complete with pyrotechnics.

When is Marvel Day at Sea 2023?

The event will take place on Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, and March 4 sailings with visits to Disney's Bahamas private island Castaway Cay and George Town in Grand Cayman.

Disney Cruise Line will also hold the event on Jan. 16 and 30, and Feb. 13 and 27 voyages that feature stops at Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico.

Each cruise is five nights long and will leave from Miami.

