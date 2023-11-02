Marvel Could Recast or Cut Jonathan Majors' Role in Future Avengers Films Due to Actor's Assault Charges: Report

The actor, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, faces domestic violence charges at a New York trial beginning Nov. 29

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Everett Jonathan Majors (left) portrays Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (right)

Marvel execs may recast embattled star Jonathan Majors in upcoming projects or pivot away from featuring his character altogether, according to a new report in Variety.

Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is featured in the current season of the Disney+ series Loki, was set to be featured in various other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including a fifth Avengers movie.

But the studio has grown increasingly nervous as the actor, 34, who was arrested in March on misdemeanor domestic violence charges, heads to trial this month, the outlet quotes sources as saying.

Majors could be sentenced up to a year in jail if he’s found guilty at a criminal trial.

According to Variety, Marvel execs, including studio chief Kevin Feige, recently gathered in Palm Springs for an annual retreat where “the most pressing issue” was what to do about Majors.

Per the outlet, one plan floated would have the MCU pivot to focusing on a different antagonist such as Dr. Doom. Recasting Majors altogether is also an option, Variety claimed.

Everett Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

The report comes on the heels of Disney pulling Majors’ upcoming movie, Magazine Dreams, which was set to be released in theaters Dec. 4, from its schedule.

Despite the apparent discussions held at the Marvel retreat, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright told Variety in October that he never had talks about dropping Majors from the current season of the show. "And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out,” he said.

The MCU has been a cash cow for the studio, earning $30 billion since the debut of Iron Man in 2008, and Majors was poised to be a major player going forward.

But in March the actor was arrested in New York after an alleged domestic dispute. “The victim informed police she was assaulted,” the NYPD told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

He was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment two days later, but his lawyer insisted to PEOPLE “is completely innocent and probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

In June, Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against the alleged victim, Grace Jabbari, who was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Jabbari's attorney, Ross Kramer, said, "We are disappointed that Ms. Jabbari had to face an arrest that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office already determined was unwarranted. The DA’s Office carefully reviewed all the facts of the case and concluded that Ms. Jabbari was the victim, and not the perpetrator."

In a court document filed previously, the DA's Office said they had “informed Ms. Jabbari’s attorney" on Sept. 21 that they "would decline to prosecute Ms. Jabbari if she were arrested.”

Majors’ trial is set to begin Nov. 29.



Read the original article on People.