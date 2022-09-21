Marvel Confirms That Several New War Machine Suits Are Set To Appear Soon

Earlier this month, Don Cheadle confirmed that he is no longer under Marvel's contract. Cheadle plays the titular War Machine character, also known as Colonel James Rhodes, and has appeared in multiple MCU films and is set to appear in the 2023 Secret Invasion.

Appearing in seven different films and one TV show, the character has not seen much of a suit change. In his first appearance in Iron man, he wore a more patriotic version of the suit, while in Endgame he was dressed in a more vibrant armor. For the most part, War Machine has had a similar look. However, since the reveals at D23, Marvel Studios outlined in a new press release the new description for Armor Wars, an upcoming series that follows Don Cheadle's James Rhodes who has to face what happens with Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands. Specifically, the press release hints at a new armor for the War Machine stating,

Rhodey fans will see the character in a whole new light, and considering the title of the series, audiences can look forward to all-new suits for the hero, featuring different types of armor. Title treatment is available to download and share.

In a new conversation with Screenrant at D23, Cheadle talked about whether or not Armor Wars is a build-up from Secret Invasion,

"They're connected. What happens for Rhodey is very connected. Actually, what happens in the entirety of the MCU, that starts in Secret Invasion and moves into Armor Wars, is connected."

Look out for both series in 2023 and 2024.

