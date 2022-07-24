Marvel at Comic-Con 2022: Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman, gives peek at 'Black Panther 2'

SAN DIEGO – Bad news: Thanos probably won't be at Comic-Con Saturday night unless it's an ambitious cosplayer. Any other superhero or villain could show up, though, when Marvel Studios rolls into Hall H for a deluge of news and announcements regarding its ever-expanding film and TV universe.

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige is bound to bring actors, filmmakers and some big surprises at the first in-person Comic-Con in three years. The studio will likely feature titles from its upcoming Disney+ slate, including "She-Hulk" (streaming Aug. 17), with Tatiana Maslany playing a lawyer who transforms into a large green powerhouse, and "Secret Invasion," starring Samuel L. Jackson as the returning Nick Fury.

Comic-Con: Marvel Animation offers first looks at 'What If...?' Season 2, 'I Am Groot,' 'X-Men '97'

Tatiana Maslany plays lawyer Jen Walters and her big green alter ego in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

But of course, the movies will get the most attention. The anticipated sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (in theaters Nov. 11) is the next one up, followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (Feb. 17, 2023), "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (May 5, 2023) and "The Marvels" (July 28, 2023). Fans will also want to know about grander plans, such as who's going to star in the "Fantastic Four" movie.

Here are all the live updates from the Marvel panel:

Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman, teases new 'Black Panther'

After a group of African musicians rouses the audience, "Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler arrives to chat about the sequel and also debuts the first t. He honors "the late, great Chadwick Boseman" and mentions that though he's not here physically "his impact on this industry will be felt forever." Coogler says the film "goes to new places in Wakanda we haven’t seen before and new corners of the MCU" and also introduces debuting actors, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner. "I come from the hood, and I wouldn't be here without inclusion," an emotional Huerta says. "There are kids in their hoods, looking at us, dreaming to be here."

Story continues

Marvel announces 'Fantastic Four,' 'Avengers' movies in Phase 6

Feige saved the best for last, announcing Phase 6. It will kick off with "Fantastic Four" (coming Nov. 8, 2024) and end with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." This will conclude the second big story of the MCU, labeled "The Multiverse Saga.'

James Gunn debuts 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer

Gunn teased a thrilling and dramatic end to his trilogy with the first footage, showing Zoe Saldana's Gamora leading the Ravagers, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord trying to reconnect with her, the debut of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock (who was almost in Vol. 2") and even a glimpse of baby Rocket. "This is where I always intended to go" from the first "Guardians," Gunn says, adding that the story is very much about Rocket being “the saddest creature in the universe." Also some interesting casting: Maria Bakalova, breakout from the "Borat" sequel, plays Cosmo the space dog. The panel then gets crashed when the High Evolutionary ("Peacemaker" star Chukwudi Iwuji) shows up in the crowd and walks on stage. "Call me, sire," he tells Gunn. His purpose: "To take unevolved lowlife scum such as yourselves and enhance you genetically to something less reprehensible." So, guessing her's the new big bad.

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), aka Kang, is set to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kang conquers Comic-Con with 'Quantumania'

The new "Ant-Man" (which kicks off Phase 5) premieres a super-trippy trailer featuring Paul Rudd's shrinking superhero, a glimpse at fan-favorite MODOK and an appearance from Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. "There will be conquering," Majors teases.

Disney+'s 'She-Hulk,' 'Secret Invasion' get trailers

"She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany hits the stage with a new trailer, which shows the vibe of the upcoming legal comedy. "This show is very different it has irreverent humor and She-hulk herself is trying not to be a superhero, which is a fun take," she says. Feige also shows a glimpse of "Secret Invasion," a dark thriller with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and shapeshifting Skrulls all over the place.

Phase 5 to include new 'Captain America' movie, 'Daredevil' series

Feige rolls out the entire Phase 5 of the MCU, which includes the new "Ant-Man" and "Guardians" movies, :"Blade" (out November 2023) and an "Ironheart" series on Disney+. "In spring 2024, a "Daredevil: Born Again" show brings back Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin plus "Captain America: New World Order" film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as new Cap. The phase concludes with "Thunderbolts."

Marvel looks back at the last three years

Miss Minutes from "Loki" reminds us we've survived a "looping apocalypse" and introduces Kevin Feige. He throws back three years to when Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan and a new Captain America were all first announced as part of Phase 4. "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and "Black Panther" sequel ends the phase, all about resetting the universe,

Groot is getting his own Disney+ show

Debuting Aug. 10, "I Am Groot" is a series of five shorts that drop in at different points in the adorable Guardian of the Galaxy fixture's childhood. Executive producer Kirsten Lepore said she focused on "universal activities" like bathtime, arts and crafts and dress up, but asked herself, "How do we make it sci-fi and really Groot?" (She found inspiration in her 3-year-old son.) As in the Marvel movies, Vin Diesel voices Groot and Bradley Cooper reprises his role as best buddy Rocket.

Marvel animation previews second season of 'What If ...?'

Marvel Studios' animation department had its first Comic-Con panel Friday, and producers previewed Season 2 of Disney+'s "What If...?" (featuring Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher), which arrives early next year and continues to play with multiversal versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites. The panel premiered a new episode reimagining "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" with Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking on a brainwashed Steve Rogers in Hydra Stomper armor.

Dwayne Johnson goes full 'Black Adam': And Zachary Levi unveils 'Shazam 2' trailer at Comic-Con

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marvel SDCC 2022: Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman, teases sequel