Marvel boss Kevin Feige compares The Marvels to Avengers

The Marvels reminds Kevin Feige of the very first Avengers movie, apparently.

Released all the way back in 2012, The Avengers grouped together Iron Man, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Captain America for the first time to battle Loki and his planet-threatening cronies.

Addressing the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, Marvel Studios president Feige suggested to Entertainment Weekly that seeing Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Brie Larson's superheroes joining forces transported him back to those heady days.



"There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame," he began.

"To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with another."

Feige went on to single out Vellani's Ms Marvel as a "great new character in the pantheon" following her phenomenal debut in last year's eponymous series.

"I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels," he added.

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in [Captain America] Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes and can't believe that she finds herself in these places.

"And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

Vellani herself previously spoke of her surprise over being one of the main characters in the movie.

"I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool," admitted the youngster.

The Marvels has a release date of November 10. Captain Marvel is streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.

