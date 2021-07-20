Marvel boss confirms fans will find out if Black Widow 's Yelena Belova was dusted by Thanos

Warning: Black Widow spoilers below.

One of the biggest burning questions coming out of Marvel's Black Widow isn't what happened in Budapest or what Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) red in her ledger is. It's whether or not Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova — Natasha's sister in her fake spy family as well as in the Red Room — was snapped away by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, fans will get that answer — eventually. During a Twitter Watch Party of Black Widow, Feige dropped some fun behind-the-scenes reveals and also answered some burning questions. When responding to one fan's question of whether or not Yelena was dusted, Feige responded in his classic, sly way.

"You will find out, but not on this Twitter thread," he promised.

You will find out, but not on this Twitter thread. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty https://t.co/TZxKX0Gws5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

During the end-credits scene of Black Widow, Yelena can be seen standing at Natasha's grave in Ohio where she's meeting with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and learning about her next target: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye. Yelena's familiarity with Val implies that she's already been working with her for a while... but is this a relationship that was formed after Yelena was dusted? Or during the five years that passed before the Avengers took on their time travel mission to get the Infinity Stones?

We know that Natasha herself wasn't dusted, as she stayed alone trying to keep what was left of the Avengers together after the "blip." And if we're being honest, it seems hard to believe that after everything we saw in Black Widow, the superspy wouldn't attempt to seek out her newly reconnected family after such a tragedy.

Yelena's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was clearly meant to be the start of something more, so Feige's answer — as cryptic as it is — makes sense. There's a lot we don't know about Yelena, and that can all be drawn out over the course of her continuing MCU journey. Besides, Marvel loves to play with fans when it comes to questions like this. (We did have to wait over 10 years to find out what happened in Budapest.)

The character's next outing will be alongside Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on the Disney+ series Hawkeye, as set up by the film's post-credits. It's definitely possible the show will give us some answers about Yelena's fate, but until we know for sure, all we can do is continue what we do best as Marvel fans — theorize and wait for answers that will eventually come.

Black Widow is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ as a paid Premier Access release.

