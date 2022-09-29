Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie

Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned.

“Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

Yassir Lester, who was originally set as the series’ head writer, remains attached to write the project.

Marvel had yet to set a premiere window for the project, as production was not set to begin until early 2023 and now looks to be delayed further. While nothing official has been announced about the release strategy for the film, it is presumable that it will debut in theaters — if not, “Armor Wars” would become Marvel’s first TV movie.

Beyond Cheadle’s starring role, plot and casting details remain scarce, though comic book villains that could potentially appear include Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo and Justin Hammer, who was played by Sam Rockwell in “Iron Man 2.” The “Armor Wars” comics were written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton in 1987 and 1988 with art by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the switch from series to movie.

