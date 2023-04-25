The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes Now Accepting Applications

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes, established to honor the legacy of Marty Nothstein, the greatest track cyclist in the history of the United States, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for its inaugural scholarship. The scholarship is available to all current student-athletes at universities in the United States and high school student-athletes who are planning to pursue a college degree.



The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition. The winner will be chosen based on a creative essay of no more than 1,000 words that answers the following prompt:

“Describe a challenge that student-athletes face and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes in that area.”

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes is an initiative designed to provide financial support to student-athletes who are striving to excel in their academic and athletic pursuits. This scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000, and it is open to students who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to both their academic and athletic endeavors.

The scholarship is named after Marty Nothstein, an Olympic gold medalist and world champion cyclist who has dedicated his life to promoting the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Through this scholarship, Nothstein aims to inspire and encourage young student-athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential.

The scholarship is open to all student-athletes who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university and who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Applicants must also provide evidence of their participation in an organized sport at the college or university level.

To apply for the scholarship, interested students must submit a completed application form, along with an essay describing their academic and athletic achievements, their future goals, and how the scholarship will help them achieve those goals. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 15, 2023.

After the deadline, a selection committee will review all the applications and select one winner based on their academic and athletic achievements, their leadership qualities, and their potential to make a positive impact in their community. The winner for the scholarship will be announced on November 15, 2023.

In addition to the financial award, the scholarship recipient will also receive recognition for their achievements and will have the opportunity to meet and network with other successful student-athletes.

Overall, the Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes is a great opportunity for student-athletes to receive financial support, recognition, and encouragement in their pursuit of excellence. This scholarship not only helps to support the education and athletic pursuits of young student-athletes but also helps to promote the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance that are essential for success both on and off the field.

Marty Nothstein, who was born and raised in Allentown and Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, began his cycling career at the Lehigh Valley Velodrome through its community programs. Nothstein won numerous World and Olympic records, National Championships, Pan Am Games Gold Medals, World Championships, and Olympic Medals.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Nothstein is an advocate for the outdoors and wildlife conservation. He has safeguarded more than 500 acres of property from development, creating improved habitats for wildlife. As the chairperson of the Lehigh County farmland preservation board, he spearheaded efforts to protect over 23,000 acres of farmland in his community. Nothstein continues to contribute to conservation efforts and has served as the director of development for ducks unlimited mid-Atlantic region.

“Marty Nothstein is a true inspiration to student-athletes everywhere,” said a spokesperson for The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes. “He embodies the dedication, commitment, and hard work that it takes to succeed in both academics and athletics. We are proud to honor his legacy by providing this scholarship to deserving student-athletes.”

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes is a unique opportunity for student-athletes to showcase their creativity and innovative ideas while also providing financial assistance for their education. The scholarship is open to all student-athletes who meet the eligibility requirements and submit a winning essay.

For more information about The Marty Nothstein Scholarship for Student Athletes, including eligibility requirements and the application process, please visit https://martynothsteinscholarship.com/. Don't miss your chance to apply and make a difference in the lives of student-athletes today.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Spokesperson: Marty Nothstein Organization: Marty Nothstein Scholarship Website: https://martynothsteinscholarship.com Email: apply@martynothsteinscholarship.com



