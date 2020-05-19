Marty Cohen Dies: Longtime Editor & Post-Production Exec For Spielberg, Amblin, DreamWorks & More Was 67

Click here to read the full article.

Marty Cohen, a longtime editor and post-production chief who worked on more than a dozen Steven Spielberg films for Amblin and DreamWorks and whose producing credits include such hits as The Hunger Games and Godzilla, has died. He was 67.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amblin said Cohen died May 17 of natural causes after a long battle with heart disease.

More from Deadline

Cohen began his four-decade career as a PA for Ralph Bakshi before working as an apprentice editor on the 1981 films American Pop and Pennies from Heaven. When the latter’s editorial crew was relocated next door to the Poltergeist cutting room on the MGM lot, Cohen was low man on the Pennies low totem pole. The story goes that he found himself underneath a Kem, trying to help his neighbors put a fuse into the dead machine. Positioned like a mechanic under a car he heard a voice from the other side of the room inquire, “Should we get a new Kem, since this one has been around the world?” When Jane Jaffe brought Cohen back to their own cutting room, she smiled and said, “You know who that was, right?” He answered confidently, “The P.A. on Poltergeist.” Jane responded, “No, Marty. That was Steven Spielberg.”

That would lead to a long career of working with the future multiple-Oscar-winning filmmaker. Starting with 1985’s The Color Purple, Cohen worked on Spielberg films including Empire of the Sun, Always, Schindler’s List, Hook, Amistad, Saving Private Ryan, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, Munich and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Story continues

“Marty began in the editing room with Michael Kahn and me on The Color Purple and then made the transition to a post-production supervisory role on both DreamWorks and Paramount films,” Spielberg said in a statement. “Later, he worked with me and other filmmakers on film preservation, a passion we both shared. But more than anything, Marty was a dedicated and loyal member of our Amblin family for more than three decades. He cared deeply about the way movies looked to audiences, both in theaters and in homes. His keen eye and warm heart will be missed dearly at the finish line of every film we make from here on out.”

Cohen also worked with other big-name directors throughout his long career such as Michael Mann, Sam Mendes, Robert Zemeckis, Gary Ross, Michael Bay, Gareth Edwards, Todd Phillips, Penelope Spheeris, Gore Verbinski, Simon Wells, Cameron Crowe, Ridley Scott, Neil Jordan, Joe Dante, Mimi Leder, Richard Donner and Herbert Ross.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.