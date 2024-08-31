Martin's TD run after Irefin's long punt return helps Maine fend off Colgate 17-14 in season opener

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jaharie Martin scored on a 7-yard run following a 34-yard punt return by Molayo Irefin in the fourth quarter and Alhaji Kamara made a game-clinching interception with seven seconds left as Maine held off Colgate 17-14 in a season opener on Friday night.

Maine was clinging to a 10-7 lead when Irefin turned a 54-yard punt into a net gain of 20 yards, giving the Black Bears the ball at the Colgate 21-yard line. Martin needed two carries to cover the final 15 yards with 10:31 remaining.

Colgate cut its deficit to three with 4:27 left, using Michael Brescia’s 10-yard run to cap a 67-yard drive. The Raiders drove to the Maine 35 on their final possession, but Kamara picked off Brescia in the final seconds to preserve the victory.

Carter Peevy completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards for Maine. Martin had 66 of the Black Bears’ 101 yards on the ground.

Brescia totaled 174 yards on 17-for-27 passing for the Raiders.

After a scoreless first quarter, Brendan Cassamajor scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 94-yard drive, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Maine answered with Peevy's 3-yard touchdown run with 4:15 remaining before halftime and Joey Bryson's 34-yard field goal with 15 seconds left for a 10-7 lead.

The Associated Press