🚨 Martinelli starts! Arsenal name lineup for UCL clash with Shakhtar

Arsenal have named their lineup for tonight’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus coming in Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling.

There is no place on the bench for either Bukayo Saka or Jurrien Timber.

Jesus & Martinelli in for Merino and Sterling. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Havertz, Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus. Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Monlouis, Robinson, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 22, 2024

The Gunners will be looking to continue their good start in Europe this season with a win over the Ukrainian champions.

What do you think of the team and the match ahead?