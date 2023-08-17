Martine McCutcheon stuns in figure-hugging jeans

(Instagram)

Martine McCutcheon often dazzles fans with a stunning look and her latest summer ensemble on Wednesday, had her rocking the most perfect pair of figure-hugging jeans.

The Love Actually star, 47, took to her Instagram account and was a vision as she chatted to the camera in an advert for Churchill driving, but it was her flawless ensemble that took centre stage.

She paired the denim piece - which had two large square pockets on the front - with a plunging V-neckline blouse in an elevated green hue. This allowed her subtle gold pendant necklace to be perfectly framed, adding an elegant touch to her summer look.

As for her hair, she wore her bobbed brunette tresses down and straight and opted for glamorous camera-ready makeup comprised of smokey black eye makeup, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Martinehas quite the denim portfolio, and last week was spotted donning another fabulous pair in a similar shade but opted for a more vampy ensemble, wearing the jeans with a light wash grey T-shirt adorned with Stevie Nicks' face, which she styled tucked in.

Captioning the photo of the look on her Instagram account, the actress penned: "Stevie in the sunshine… “Ooo baby, Ooo baby. Oooo” Got that Friday feeling! Whoop! God she’s so cool with so much sexiness and attitude in her voice! What’s your fave summer tune?

"Let me know! Going to make a little playlist of feel-good summer songs. #stevienicksforever#iloveher#queenofrocknroll#summertunes."

Friends and fans went wild in the comments section. "Loving your T-shirt Martine love this song," alongside a red love heart emoji. Whilst another wanted to know: "Where are your flare blue jeans from?"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely love this t-shirt, do you mind sharing where it’s from? Stevie’s voice is incredible xx."

When she isn't posing up a storm on social media, Martine is the doting mother of Rafferty, seven, whom she shares with her husband of years 13 years Jack Mcmanus.

Martine and Jack were spotted looking more loved up than ever last week in a slew of snaps shared from his 39th birthday celebrations. The couple cosied up outside of Scott's restaurant in Richmond where they dined with friends.

Adoring wife Martine, looked so glamorous for the occasion, swapping her jean-clad ensembles for a daring gold and green mini dress that certainly stole the show.

The iridescent gown showed off Martine's sky-high legs as she beamed for the camera with her beau. Martine completed her look with a vibrant gold clutch bag that perfectly pulled her night-out ensemble together.

Keep scrolling to see more of Martine's most fabulous outfits…