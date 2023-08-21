Martine McCutcheon stuns in £52 sequin mini dress for big family celebration

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack attended the birthday party together (Instagram)

Martine McCutcheon has had a challenging summer, having suffered a chronic fatigue syndrome flare-up last month, but over the weekend, the actress dressed to the nines after feeling "well enough" to attend a big family celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a fun video of her enjoying herself whilst out with her husband Jack McManus and their eight-year-old son Rafferty.

"Happy 21st Lillie! A bit of @taylorswift in honour of you! What a magical night! Unforgettable. Thank you to all the family for having us! We've had a ball! So pleased I felt well enough for the journey and the fun," she wrote alongside the clip.

In the video and photos shared on her social media account, the 47-year-old can be seen looking stunning in a heart checkerboard sequin mini dress by Nastygal. The £52 dress, which is currently sold out, is described on the website as the "ultimate showpiece" of going out outfits.

Martine paired her swoon-worthy outfit with black sandals and a chic black clutch bag.

Whilst the former EastEnders star had a great night out, it seems her husband of ten years, Jack, had a night to remember.

Sharing a loved-up photo of them together, Martine cheekily wrote on her Stories: "This one certainly let his curls down… He's been so brilliant holding the fort for me lately and deserved to have a ball. And he definitely did… painkillers anyone?"

The couple are just days away from celebrating their eleventh wedding anniversary. Martine and Jack married on the shores of Italy's Lake Como in September 2012.

At the time, the bride told HELLO!: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another.

"We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing."

She added: "In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of 'yes, we're going to last the distance'."