Press Release
November 9, 2022 - N° 18

Martine Gerow joins the Board of Directors of SCOR

On November 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of SCOR decided, upon proposal of the Nomination Committee, to co-opt Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer of American Express Global Business Travel, as a director. She replaces Kory Sorenson1.

Martine Gerow's mandate took effect at the end of the Board meeting, and will last for the remainder of Kory Sorenson's term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Meeting called in 2023 to approve the financial statements for the year 2022.

Martine Gerow also joins the Strategic Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Sustainability Committee.

The Board has already determined that Martine Gerow meets the required independence criteria.

Denis Kessler, Chairman of SCOR, comments: "I am delighted that the Board of Directors can henceforth benefit from Martine Gerow’s expertise, skills and experience. Her knowledge of financial matters and her global vision will be valuable assets, helping to enriching our discussions and guiding our decisions."

Biography

Martine Gerow, 62, a French and American citizen, is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds an MBA from Columbia University-Graduate School of Business in New York. She is currently the CFO of American Express Global Business Travel and previously held several positions in the finance departments of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Solocal and Campofrio.

1 See SCOR Press Release of July 28, 2022.

 

