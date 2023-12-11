Martindale needs to let players 'off the leash'

Euan Rankine from the Talk Livi podcast wants Livingston manager David Martindale to let players “off the leash” in order for them to be creative and engineer opportunities in games.

Despite a tough start to Livingston’s league campaign, Rankine believes that they have the players that could get Livi “out of this mess”.

“I always thought this season was going to be our toughest, you look at the budget cuts, which the manager has spoken a lot about in the media, and we do have the lowest budget in the division,” said Bell on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“So, every season is going to be a challenge for us, but I always thought this year was going to be the toughest, given how we finished last year.

“There were bad traits just setting in at the tail end of last year and it's lingering back into the side in this kind of recent run of form.

“Unless the manager changes his approach in terms of trying to go and win games of football and in terms of trying to cause teams problems instead of always thinking about how to be compact and stop teams from playing and stop teams creating chances, I can't see us getting out of it if I'm totally honest.

“It pains me to say that because I do think we've got the players at our disposal that could get us out of this mess if the manager lets them off the leash a little bit and allows them to be a bit more creative and allows them to create opportunities in games.

“At this moment in time, I just feel like he's stuck in a rut, of a way of thinking and I can't see us getting out of it.”