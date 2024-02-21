Martindale on County clash, family support and 'three years of hell'
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager David Martindale has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's basement battle with Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key lines...
Admits this season has been even more difficult than he had anticipated, despite admitting at the start of the campaign that Livingston were in for the toughest top-flight test of his tenure.
Reiterates his belief that keeping the club in the Premiership this term would be the most significant achievement of his career.
Under no illusions of the importance of Saturday's clash with County. A win would move his side level on points with their relegation rivals.
The mental toll of a gruelling season is being offset by the support given to him by his family and backroom staff at the club.
The club has endured "three years of hell" in attempting to cope with the ongoing litigation issues, which he says has cost "around £500,000".