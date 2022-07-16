Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praises Germany’s ‘very solid’ performance after win

Phil Medlicott
·3 min read
Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a ‘very solid’ performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a ‘very solid’ performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a “very solid” performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal at Stadium MK before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.

Germany skipper Popp then notched her third goal of the tournament with a 48th-minute header, and substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a strike just after the hour mark.

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said it ‘wasn’t a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion’ (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said it ‘wasn’t a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion’ (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

There has been a headed goal in each of the group games for Popp, who is at her first Euros finals having missed the last two editions through injury, and only returned to action a few months ago after being sidelined for just under a year by a knee issue.

Voss-Tecklenburg said of the 31-year Wolfsburg striker’s scoring streak: “That’s what you expect from a centre-forward.

“We know how good she is with her head and what an effect she has on the opponent, so we consciously gave her 90 minutes today so she could get a bit more fitness – and I think she is ready to score her fourth goal!”

Giving her assessment of Germany’s display, Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We didn’t always reward ourselves but Finland did a lot at the back.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after missing an attempt at goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after missing an attempt at goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“If we had scored a bit earlier then things would have been a bit easier for us. It wasn’t a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion.

“We tried hard. Not everything worked. But nine points, 9-0 goals (for and against), we would not have believed that before – if someone had bet on that, they would have made a lot of money with it. So we’re very happy.

“We’ve been able to give more of our players playing time, which is really good, because that’s much better than giving them only training time. We’ve done very well and are now excited about the quarter-final.”

Germany’s last-eight tie sees them take on Austria – the runners-up behind England in Group A – in Brentford on Thursday.

Of the upcoming match, Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We are really look forward to this match. It won’t be an easy one at all – it’s a quarter-final at the Euros, and Austria are deservedly there.

Germany’s Giulia Gwinn taking a throw-on during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match against Finland (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Germany’s Giulia Gwinn taking a throw-on during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match against Finland (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are a small favourite (to win against Austria) but we have to fulfil that.

“There are a lot of great teams still in the race, quite a few difficult opponents. England, Spain (who play each other in another quarter-final), Germany, Austria – some great matches there.”

Finland, confirmed as heading out of the tournament before this game, exit without a point to their name, having previously lost 4-1 to Spain and 1-0 to Denmark.

Boss Anna Signeul, whose side are 24 places below fifth-placed Germany in the world rankings, said: “I think again we did a good performance.

Germany’s Svenja Huth and Finland’s Elli Pikkujamsa (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Germany’s Svenja Huth and Finland’s Elli Pikkujamsa (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“Of course we didn’t get the result, but I think we are again defending well-organised. We are really fighting the whole game, and I think the players who were on the pitch did very well.

“I think it has been a fantastic experience for the players. These are the matches that you develop in and I think you can see in this tournament how these players have grown.

“These are matches they don’t have every day, not many of them. That’s how you develop, you need to be in environments that force you to be faster, quicker, take faster decisions. I think we see already these players have developed and they are going to develop even more.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an entertaining but often chippy Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the endzone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahead 30-24. Shaq Richardson cemented the win

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ