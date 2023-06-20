Martina Navratilova Provides Cancer Update: 'I Got the All Clear!'

The nine-time Wimbledon champion announced she was cancer-free in March

Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

Martina Navratilova shared an update on her health, revealing how she "got the all clear" from her doctors.

On Monday, the nine-time Wimbledon champion, 66, expressed her gratitude on Twitter, thanking "all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians, etc." after "a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering."

"What a relief," she wrote, with a smiley face and the hashtags "#byebyecancer :) and yes, #f---cancer !!!”

Navratilova shared in a March interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV that her doctors pronounced her in the clear regarding the throat and breast cancer she was diagnosed with at the end of 2022.

"As far as they know, I'm cancer-free," she told the host, per quotes obtained by The Sun.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

She added that she would undergo some preventative radiation for two weeks on her breasts, but following that, "I should be good to go."

Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova, revealed that she was by her side when they received the good news.

"I was with her from the good, bad, and the ugly, all the way. So when she was diagnosed with the cancer, I was with her and it's not a secret," Lemigova explained to PEOPLE in March. "Yes, of course, I was with her when she had good news. I had to be. And we celebrated that day."

While she is ecstatic that Navratilova is now in remission, Lemigova said they are taking it day by day.

"We just try not to go too much ahead of ourselves. Just embracing each other, thanking life for every healthy day and being positive, being happy and just taking it slow. It's almost like a clean slate in life," she said.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

"I have no idea what the future shows, really don't. I'm just happy to be healthy. I'm happy that Martina is healthy," she added. "Just thanking life for giving us good news, and that we have each other."

The Real Housewives of Miami star continued: "We are out of the woods, but there is a long recovery period for all cancer patients when they are cancer free ... They need a lot of love, friends, and family being around to support them. Because even though you're cancer free, you still feel very weak and tired. You need every single bit of energy and love and positivity you can get from your loved ones."

Lemigova, 50, and Navratilova tied the knot in 2014. They're the first same-sex couple ever to appear as full-time cast members on the Real Housewives franchise since it premiered in 2006.



The tennis icon was first diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago — though she was declared cancer free in 2010. At the time of her initial diagnosis, Navratilova told PEOPLE: "It knocked me on my a--, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it's completely out of my hands."

