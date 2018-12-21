Martina Navratilova deletes tweet about trans athletes after being called transphobic

Martina Navratilova deleted a tweet that many interpreted as transphobic. (AP Photo)

Martina Navratilova is not having a good week on Twitter. The tennis star drew plenty of criticism Tuesday after sending out a negative tweet about trans athletes.

The tweet — which has now been deleted — read:

“Clearly that can’t be right. You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women. There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard…”

Navratilova’s view on the issue came as a surprise to fans. The 62-year-old Navratilova has been a prominent LGBTQIA activist. After being accused of being transphobic, Navratilova deleted the tweet, and vowed to educate herself on the issue.

I am sorry if I said anything anywhere near transphobic- certainly I meant no harm – I will educate myself better on this issue but meantime I will be quiet about it. Thank you — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 21, 2018





Despite that, Navratilova has continued arguing with her Twitter followers. She sent a mixed message regarding the topic Friday, telling Dr. Rachel McKinnon — a trans cyclist — she doesn’t regret anything.

I regret nothing. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 21, 2018





Shortly after sending that message, Navratilova stopped tweeting.

