Martin Truex Jr. reacts to Cole Pearn leaving

Staff Report
1 / 2

Martin Truex Jr. reacts to Cole Pearn leaving

Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR world on Monday when he announced he was stepping away from his position as crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing. It meant a sudden end to a five-year run with Martin Truex Jr. that included a NASCAR Cup Series championship with Furniture Row Racing and 24 Cup Series victories.

MORE: Pearn stepping away | All of Truex’s wins | Track NASCAR Silly Season

Truex reacted to his co-worker/friend’s decision on social media, tweeting a picture of the two toasting in front of the grandfather clock they won this year at Martinsville Speedway. Twenty-four of Truex’s 26 career wins have come with Pearn during a stretch when the two have been one of the more dominant combinations in the Cup Series.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here’s to the memories:

A new crew chief for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has yet to be announced.

What to Read Next

Back