Martin Truex Jr. reacts to Cole Pearn leaving
Cole Pearn shocked the NASCAR world on Monday when he announced he was stepping away from his position as crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing. It meant a sudden end to a five-year run with Martin Truex Jr. that included a NASCAR Cup Series championship with Furniture Row Racing and 24 Cup Series victories.
Truex reacted to his co-worker/friend’s decision on social media, tweeting a picture of the two toasting in front of the grandfather clock they won this year at Martinsville Speedway. Twenty-four of Truex’s 26 career wins have come with Pearn during a stretch when the two have been one of the more dominant combinations in the Cup Series.
Here’s to the memories:
Cheers to 6 years of good times & lots of memories with this guy. Wish him nothing but the best in the future. Love ya man. @colepearn pic.twitter.com/n5Evv908h4
— Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) December 10, 2019
A new crew chief for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has yet to be announced.