Truex Jr.: 'Played too nice' prior to Kyle Busch wreck

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sometimes playing too nice won’t get you a victory.

And Martin Truex Jr.’s being the nice guy resulted in him getting knocked out of contention late in Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway while battling for second place with Kyle Busch.

The No. 18 clipped the Truex Jr.’s left-rear tire at Lap 431, causing Truex to spin and hit the wall hard. The reigning champion believes if he had been more aggressive taking the lead away from Clint Bowyer, the race may have turned out differently.

“Half (Busch’s) fault, half my fault for following the 14 (of Bowyer) so long,” Truex Jr. said. “I should‘ve knocked his butt out of the way because he held me up for 15-20 laps and burnt my front tires off screwing with him. Played too nice and got the crappy end of the stick.”

Busch came on the radio following the incident, expressing his regret and saying he misjudged the distance between the cars. After the race, he made it clear he accepted full responsibility for what happened.

“Totally my fault, man, I feel terrible about that” Busch said. “Obviously I just misjudged it by a little bit — four inches, six inches, whatever and I got in the gas and was coming up off the corner and was going to slide in behind him (Martin Truex Jr.) and I didn‘t think I was next to him yet and I clipped him and sent him for a whale of a ride. Hopefully, he‘s alright and everything is okay there. I hated that I clipped him, I know he could have had a good shot to win the race too.”

Understanding the nature of short track racing and the frustrations that come along with it, Truex chalks up his 30th-place finish at Bristol to just that — tough racing. His frustration was evident as he exited his car on pit road, deliver a hard kick to the body.

And Bowyer and Busch both might want to make sure he checks his rearview mirror a little closer the next couple weeks just in case the No. 78 sneaks up.

“This place has been so hard on us,” Truex said. “I mean, I can‘t even explain it to you how good we‘ve run here in the past three or four years and crap like this every single time. It‘s like just one thing after another. … Sometimes you‘re the nice guy and you get knocked out of the way. We‘ll just have to race him a little harder next time.”