Martin Truex Jr. cruises to Martinsville win for his first victory of 2020

Martin Truex Jr. has gone back-to-back at Martinsville.

Truex rebounded from an early pit penalty to drive away from Ryan Blaney and everyone else over the final 100 laps of Wednesday night’s race to get his first win of 2020.

Truex won at Martinsville in the fall of 2019 to secure a chance to race for the championship in the final race of the season. It was the second Cup Series win at a short track in Truex Jr.’s career.

Wednesday night, Truex was unstoppable over the race’s final 20 percent. Some damage earlier in the race forced his team to cut part of the right front fender off the car but it didn’t slow Truex down at all. He picked his way through lapped traffic over the final 100 green-flag laps and he beat Blaney to the line by over four seconds.

Martin Truex Jr. (19) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

