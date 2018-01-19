Martin, Starr lead Towson to 90-68 rout of Drexel

TOWSON, Md. (AP) -- Zane Martin totaled 18 points, five rebounds and four assists and Brian Starr added 16 points and six boards to power Towson to a 90-68 romp over Drexel on Thursday night.

Mike Morsell and Justin Gorham each scored 13 for the Tigers (14-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association), while Deshaun Morman scored 12.

Austin Williams topped the Dragons (7-13, 1-6) with 14 points. Tramaine Isabell had 13 points and six rebounds, Kurk Lee chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alihan Demir scored 10. Drexel has dropped four straight.

Williams scored eight to help Drexel jump out to a 13-5 lead five minutes into the game, but Morman's 3-pointer started an 18-5 run and the Tigers never trailed again. Towson has won four of its last five games.

Towson had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, making 30 of 37 attempts to Drexel's 17-of-20 effort. The Dragons made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and they were outrebounded 46-25.