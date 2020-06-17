Martin Shapiro- Trusted Financial Advisor Can Help You Manage Your Wealth, Plan For Retirement, And Potentially Save On Taxes Even During A Pandemic

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Planning and investing is a process that takes time. To quote Warren Buffett, "No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant".

COVID-19 has shown a lot of people just how important and necessary it may be to have a trusted financial advisor. A few months ago, during the third week in February, 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial average was at an all time high. It was up nearly five times what it had plummeted to during the Great Recession, and investors had grown confident in year over year portfolio growth. That confidence soured within only five days when the market dropped nearly 17%. In unprecedented times like these, it may be wise to have an expert like Martin Shapiro, who has spent nearly four decades as a financial advisor, on your side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Martin prides himself in treating each client like they are his only one. His volume is consistent but he purposefully makes sure that he is not overwhelmed in order to provide his clients the one-on-one quality service that they deserve. His approach to financial planning boils down to a simple question: how do you want to live your life?

Little do most people know, that one simple question can be life altering. Martin specializes in taking your dreams and quantifying them down to a dollar amount. From there, he reverse engineers his clients investment strategy to set them up for retirement. He also focuses on his clients' short term goals, like lifestyle and vacations and comes up with a plan based on their income. If this pandemic of COVID-19 has shown us anything, it is that frivolous spending can be cut back on. Lots of people have been saving more money than they typically do because everything is closed down- restaurants, malls, etc. This type of hoarding mentality may not be necessary when we move past this virus, but it can be a great habit to form when it comes to some superfluous spending.

Story continues

Martin has built a career looking for ways to save his clients money. His goal is to minimize expenses and maximize growth. One approach he uses are tax minimization strategies designed to increase investment returns. His goal is to minimize expenses and maximize growth.

Ballparking a retirement or investment strategy is never wise, but it can be hard to determine exactly how much to contribute to your 401K or retirement account. Luckily, Martin's website has the helpful tools to figure out projected income. This information is critical because it helps Martin and his clients strategize their next steps. Budgets are important, but simply being aware of where your money is going can go a long way towards understanding the roadmap to financial success.

If you are in Southern California and looking to grow your wealth, plan for retirement, expand your business or minimize your taxes, contact Martin Shapiro Financial Services. His team is the trustworthy, honest financial advising firm that can help you get to the life you have always dreamed about.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. (WFS), member FINRA/SIPC. WFS is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of WFS.

WFS nor Registered Representatives of WFS gives advice on tax issues, these matters should be discussed with your tax professional.

Contact Name: Martin A. Shapiro

Business Name: Martin Shapiro Financial

Services Address: 500 N. State College Blvd Suite 1100 Orange, CA 92868

Phone Number: 858-573-1680

Website Link: http://www.martinshapiro.com/

SEND EMAIL

SOURCE: Martin A. Shapiro





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593962/Martin-Shapiro-Trusted-Financial-Advisor-Can-Help-You-Manage-Your-Wealth-Plan-For-Retirement-And-Potentially-Save-On-Taxes-Even-During-A-Pandemic



