Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg Are Exec Producing a ‘Cape Fear’ Series

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are heading back to Cape Fear.

The two legendary directors are executive producing a new “Cape Fear” series currently in development, IndieWire has confirmed; one that offers a new twist on Scorsese’s 1991 film with Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte and the 1962 classic with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum.

More from IndieWire

The show doesn’t have a network just yet, but it is a hot property currently fielding bids from several interested buyers, making it the first major TV series auction since the writers and actors strikes ended. Bidding is said to be in early stages.

Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Candy,” “Channel Zero”) is the creator and showrunner on “Cape Fear.” Antosca is developing it under UCP, which is a division of Universal Studio Group, and producer Amblin Television. Antosca is also executive producing alongside Alex Hedlund for their Eat The Cat banner, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce for Amblin Television.

The show now follows a married pair of attorneys who together are the source of obsession for an infamous killer about to be released from prison. A logline describes Antosca’s “Cape Fear” as “a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

Now the only question is which network lands “Cape Fear.” Antosca made his most recent series “A Friend of the Family” for Peacock, his shows “The Act” and “Candy” aired on Hulu, and “Brand New Cherry Flavor” airs on Netflix. Scorsese has a first-look TV deal at Apple TV+. And Deadline, which first reported the news of the series, says that HBO is also interested.

Scorsese’s “Cape Fear” was nominated for two Oscars, including for De Niro and Juliette Lewis. It grossed $182 million worldwide. Spielberg and Amblin produced Scorsese’s film, marking a reunion of the two on the project. Both films and the new series are based on the 1957 book “The Executioners” by John D. Macdonald.

Story continues

Scorsese and Spielberg recently sat down together for a conversation as part of an awards event in support of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in which Spielberg referred to Marty’s film as a “masterpiece.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.