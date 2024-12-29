Martin scores 17, Southeast Missouri State beats Westminster (MO) 88-39

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin had 17 points in Southeast Missouri State's 88-39 victory against Westminster (MO) on Sunday night.

Martin also contributed seven rebounds for the Redhawks (7-6). Braxton Stacker scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Damarion Walkup went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Walker Gohring, who finished with 13 points.

