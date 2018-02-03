Martin score 26 points, Butler beats DePaul 80-57

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kelan Martin scored 26 points and Butler rolled past DePaul 80-57 on Saturday.

Martin, the second-leading scorer in the Big East, had 19 points in the first half when the Bulldogs (17-7, 7-4 Big East) took a 10-point lead with Martin hitting a 3-pointer to cap the first 20 minutes.

Martin added another 3-pointer to open the second half and the lead remained in double figures, reaching a high of 25 with 1:43 left on a 3-pointer by Campbell Donovan.

Paul Jorgensen had three of Butler's 10 3-pointers in scoring 13 points and Kamar Baldwin added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who have a four-game winning streak that started with a 79-67 win over the Blue Demons. Martin made 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts.

Marin Maric was the only DePaul (9-13, 2-8) player in double figures with 15.

DePaul committed 23 turnovers, 14 off steals, leading to 27 points.