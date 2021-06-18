Martin and Roman Kemp’s Favourite Things

(M&S)

As father-and-son duos go, the Kemps are up there with the Beckhams, the Simpsons and the Windsors.

Martin Kemp shot to fame in the 80s as part of new wave band Spandau Ballet, alongside brother Gary, bagging hits like Gold. A man of considerable talents, he turned to acting after the band split at the start of the 90s, starring on the panto stage as well as the small screen - if you don’t remember him playing a Kray twin, you may recall his stint as super villain Steve Owen in Eastenders.

In recent years, he’s been teaming up with son, Capital Breakfast Show presenter Roman. The two are a fixture on Celebrity Gogglebox and are now fronting Marks & Spencer’s Father’s Day campaign.

We caught up with the Kemps for a quick-fire Q&A.

We’re at the halfway point for 2021 - how is the rest of the year looking for you two?

Roman: With the pandemic coming to an end I’m looking forward to spending more time with my friends and family.

What big upcoming projects can you tell us about?

Roman: Hosting my Capital Breakfast Show with lots of exciting things coming up. We’re also currently filming the new series of Gogglebox and our ITV morning show, Weekend Best which is always such a laugh.

Fathers and sons have such a strong bond, what’s your favourite thing about each other?

Martin: Bonds happen naturally, you find one thing you both love and that creates a bond. For us, it was football.

(M&S)

Roman: Going to the football with Dad is one of my earliest memories, he used to take me to the football a lot. Even now, if there’s a big Arsenal game, I’ll call in after the match and we’ll speak about it. Dad had the same thing with Grandad.

What are your favourite pieces from the M&S Father’s Day collection?

Roman: I’m definitely a shorts man, I could live in these chino shorts I’m wearing. I imagine in the future I’ll be one of those people who wears shorts all year round.

Story continues

Martin: This striped shirt I’m wearing has a real 50’s edge to it, especially paired with these slightly tailored trousers.

Shop the M&S Collection

What’s the key to slick dressing?

Roman: Slick dressing is completely Dad’s arena, I’m all about comfort. I’m sure that my boss thought that me arriving at work in a tracksuit would be temporary. Four years in and it’s still my go-to.

Martin: I’ve tapped into a lot of trends over the years and my style is always evolving, Roman will tell you there’s been some real showstoppers! There was a time when I wouldn’t leave the house without being suited and booted, but these days I have a much more relaxed approach to my wardrobe.

(M&S)

Father’s Day is here - what are you planning for your dad, Roman?

Roman: Historically we’re not a family that has gone all out for Father’s Day. If you asked any of my friends, they’d all tell you that I don’t need a single day to show how much I love my dad.

That said, being in lockdown last year and not being able to show my dad the appreciation I have for him was a real struggle, I’m definitely looking forward to being able to celebrate this year.

What’s a foolproof gift idea in general?

Roman: I’m lucky to work so closely with Dad on so many projects, Dad will always call out things he likes. For instance on the Campaign we shot with M&S he loved this 50’s inspired look – I always make sure to make a note when he tells me he likes something.

We love watching you two on Gogglebox - what are your go-to telly snacks?

Roman: We’ll always have a bowl of popcorn on the go!

What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought yourself, and why?

Martin: It may not be the best thing I’ve ever bought, but it’s definitely the most memorable. When I was younger I really challenged the boundaries of fashion, I guess I always have.

This particular time I’d put on a dress to head down to the pub and bumped into my dad on my way out, he simply looked at me and said ‘All right then…’

Read More

Father’s Day 2021: best gifts for men

Best portable radios: DAB and FM designs for picnics or summer staycations

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: best offers to expect in 2021

Best new trainer releases in June: the latest sneaker drops, from Converse to Puma

Best meat thermometer uk: digital and wireless devices

Best summer shoes for men: Casual footwear that you can wear with shorts

Best iconic watches and where you can buy them: Rolex, Tag Heuer, Omega and more

Best wedding guest dresses: The stylish wedding guest dresses and outfits to shop now

Best men’s jewellery brands in the UK to shop online