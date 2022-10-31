Martin Odegaard's example can help Reiss Nelson fulfill his potential

Thom Gibbs
·4 min read
Reiss Nelson celebrates scoring Arsenal's third goal on Sunday
Reiss Nelson celebrates scoring Arsenal's third goal on Sunday - Martin Odegaard's example can help Reiss Nelson fulfill potential - Offside/Charlotte Wilson

When things are going well for a club, even the lowlights have an upside. The only blot on Arsenal’s near sadistic 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest was an injury to Bukayo Saka. Reiss Nelson was called on then scored twice and registered an assist.

It has been a circuitous route back to first team relevance for Nelson, whose breakthrough came five years ago and was served with a breathless comparison to Neymar from Martin Keown. He was taken under the wing of Hector Bellerin before being sent on loan to Hoffenheim, coached by now-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Part of the once-promising youth cohort which has been either sold (Joe Willock), loaned (Ainsley Maitland-Niles) or impressed enough to earn a new contract (Eddie Nketiah), Nelson was Arsenal’s forgotten man. After an unspectacular year on loan at Feyenoord in 2021/22, he had not played a minute in the Premier League this season before Sunday. When in Germany, it was Jadon Sancho, not Nelson, shining as an Englishman abroad at Borussia Dortmund. Within half an hour on Sunday Nelson had matched Sancho’s league goal and assist numbers for the season.

Wikipedia is littered with players whose international experience climbs through the age groups seamlessly but expires at Under-21 level, unable to take that final step. This is Nelson’s fate as it stands and before he is anointed, along with William Saliba, as an example of Arsenal’s long-view loan strategy working, he will need many more matches like this.

'He is really changing, evolving'

That said, the signs were promising against Forest. His dummy when fed in space ahead of his first goal was so convincing it took out two Forest defenders, both sliding in to block as Nelson calmly checked back onto his left foot to shoot. Dean Henderson saved that, but not the follow-up with his right.

His finish for his second from Gabriel Jesus’s pass was instinctive but delicious, guiding the ball across goal and inside the far post. The assist was a simple pass inside for Thomas Partey’s thunderbolt. Nice enough, but an assist in name only, like awarding one for a dad occasionally reminding a mum to breathe during childbirth.

There was a satisfied calmness to Nelson’s goal celebrations, the look of a man whose hard work has paid off.

“He’s a joy of a kid,” said Mikel Arteta afterwards. “All his team-mates and all the staff are so happy for him. He’s a kid who is really changing, evolving and showing every day how much he wants it.”

It is tough not to read that as faint praise amid the suspicion that Nelson’s attitude has not always matched his talent. He was once dropped for Hoffenheim for being late to training. Fortunately he has several examples around him at Arsenal of how to correct a course successfully.

Surviving early football fame

The miracle all professional footballers share is finding the sustained drive, dedication and discipline as a teenager that eludes many of us for our whole working lives. It is a brutal world which weeds out anyone failing to apply themselves consistently and it takes a special mindset to recognise that at a time when peers are discovering booze, sex and the unique joy of playing videogames instead of going to sleep.

Martin Odegaard is living proof of another miracle, surviving early football fame. There are many more Freddy Adus than Wayne Rooneys and the temptation to rest on your laurels when anointed in your late teens must be overwhelming. After his fast-tracked move to Real Madrid, Odegaard looked likely to join Adu and friends, consigned to "whatever happened to?" lists. Now he looks good enough to influence far bigger games than at home to Nottingham Forest.

It was all there in his move and pass towards Jesus late in the game, subtly strafing into the area of maximum space between lines, bringing it forward at terrific speed and smoothness, then feeding it to his team-mate impeccably. His goal was beautifully taken, lashed in with abandon, although the three Forest players around him could not have given him a clearer invitation had they set up a WhatsApp group with the title “Shoot!”.

Odegaard’s elegance and dainty stutters are full of joy but it is his application which makes him such an asset. His importance to the game was amplified when Saka went off, Odegaard looked like he understood that. Plenty shrink in that light.

In Odegaard Arsenal have a standard-setter. After the final whistle he lingered longer than any outfield player on the pitch, going first to the black-clad Ashburton Army behind the goal at the Clock End and then taking in the entire stadium on a slow lap of honour. Nelson watched his captain from the sidelines, an example to him of how to ride the storm as a bright footballing prospect and come out thriving.

