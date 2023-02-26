Martin Odegaard urges Arsenal to show ‘different side’ against Everton as Gunners eye revenge

(AP)

Martin Odegaard has told Arsenal to use their defeat at Goodison Park as motivation as they prepare for a reunion with Everton this week.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton earlier this month as Sean Dyche guided the Toffees to a win during his first game in charge.

The two sides will now meet again on Wednesday night as the Gunners get ready to host Everton at Emirates Stadium.

And asked if Arsenal can use their defeat earlier this month as fuel, Odegaard said: “That’s motivation of course.

“The game we had there, the performance, everyone was really upset. We want to show a different side on Wednesday and get another three points.”

Arsenal are currently two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as they try to win a first title since 2004.

They can extend their lead to five points on Wednesday if they beat Everton, which is the Gunners’ game in hand over City.

“As we’ve said many times we want to win all the games we play,” said Odegaard.

“It’s not really something special because it’s a game in hand, another game we want to win and looking forward to it.

“That’s the focus we have to have when we win and lose. We say it after each game. We had a few disappointing results but just came back and did the same thing as when we won.

“We have to keep that focus, work hard every day and take it step by step. Then we’ll see.”

The Gunners were left frustrated against Everton at Goodison Park (PA)

Arsenal have won two games on the spin after failing to claim a victory in their previous four matches.

They beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday, with new signings Jorginho and Leandro Trossard both impressing.

“Great guys, they bring a lot of good things to the team,” said Odegaard.

“Jorginho especially has a lot of experience. He’s won a lot of things, brings that mentality into the team and helps the young players. It’s great to have him on board.

“He’s a great player, we saw that from the first day when he came here. He brings a lot of quality, he’s very calm on the ball, finds the right passes and dictates the game. He’s nice to play with.

“It’s a very important win [against Leicester], of course, a big win. It’s always difficult to come here, they have a lot of quality in the team. A solid win, some parts of the game we can still improve and do better. Three points was the main thing and we got it.”