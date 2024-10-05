Martin Odegaard provides positive injury update

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain, has provided an encouraging update on his ankle injury recovery.

Odegaard has revealed that his rehabilitation is going better than expected, and he is hopeful of returning to action soon.

Martin Odegaard has provided a positive update on his recovery from an ankle injury, raising hopes of a quicker return to action than initially feared.

The 25-year-old midfielder suffered ligament damage during last month’s international break, which led to concerns about an extended absence. However, Odegaard now says his recovery is progressing well, and the injury doesn’t seem as severe as originally thought.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 21: Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard after his team’s victory in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

After the initial setback, Mikel Arteta suggested Odegaard’s return would be measured in weeks rather than months, though Stale Solbakken, Norway manager, offered a more cautious update, stating the midfielder wouldn’t be ready for the upcoming international break.

Speaking in Arsenal’s matchday programme ahead of their match against Southampton, Odegaard gave a clearer picture of his recovery: “In the last week or so, I’ve made really good progress. I’m getting better and better by the day and feel it’s going well. When you feel like things are moving forward, it gives you motivation to do more and more, and work harder.”

Norway’s midfielder #10 Martin Odegaard and Austria’s defender #15 Philipp Lienhart vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League, League B, Group B3 football match Norway vs Austria at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Terje Pedersen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by TERJE PEDERSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Odegaard explained that his rehabilitation process has been positive so far, but he’s still taking his recovery day by day. “At the moment, it’s progressing well and it looks better than we were thinking, but we’ve still got to take every day as it comes,” he said.

The Norwegian captain has already ruled himself out of Norway’s upcoming Nations League matches against Slovenia and Austria, informing his national team that he won’t be available for the October international break.

Although he will miss Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend, Odegaard is targeting a potential return soon after the break.

It might still be wishful thinking at this point, but the Gunners‘ away game against Bournemouth on October 19th could mark his comeback, which would be timely ahead of the challenging fixture against Liverpool the following weekend.