Martin Odegaard the orchestrator as consistent Arsenal roll towards Champions League

Simon Collings
·2 min read
Mikel Arteta predicted the top-four race would be a rollercoaster, but right now Arsenal are riding high and showing no signs of coming down.

This victory over Leicester stretched their winning streak to five games - their best run in the Premier League this season - and they are in the driving seat to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United briefly took back fourth place on Saturday night by beating Tottenham, but within 24 hours Arsenal had reclaimed it and moved one point ahead of them. Crucially, the Gunners also have three games in hand.

“We have a very strong belief in the group and play with a lot of confidence,” said Martin Odegaard.

“We just have to keep going. We have a lot of confidence in the team now and everyone believes in what we are doing.

“We are strong as a team and that is the most important thing.”

This win over Leicester had its hairy moments, which give some weight to Arteta’s rollercoaster analogy, but largely Arsenal controlled the game. Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the first-half and Alexandre Lacazette sealed the win in the second.

They played some lovely stuff at times too, with Odegaard particularly impressive as Arsenal’s No10. The Norwegian created six chances during the 90 minutes, twice as many as any other Arsenal player, and Leicester couldn’t contain him.

In the summer, Arsenal were tracking both James Maddison and Odegaard. On this evidence, they got that decision spot on.

For all the good play Arteta’s side produced, their opening goal was actually the result of poor defending. Leicester’s marking was non-existent as Gabriel Martinelli swung in a corner in the 11th minute and Partey waltzed through to head home.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal could have been further ahead after that as Martinelli and Saka caused plenty of problems out wide.

Leicester did too, in fairness, and the Foxes had their best spell before half-time. Ben White made a huge tackle to deny James Maddison and Aaron Ramsdale somehow kept out Harvey Barnes’ header.

Brendan Rodger’s reaction said it all, turning to the Leicester bench and simply saying: “Wow”.

After dropping off, Arsenal improved after the break and found their groove again. Partey bossed the midfield and Granit Xhaka was steady alongside him.

Eventually, the pressure told as Caglar Soyuncu handball a Partey header that was goal-bound. Referee Anthony Taylor missed it, but VAR didn’t.

Lacazette rifled the ball into the top corner and from there Arsenal didn’t look back.

At times there have been nail-biting finishes at the Emirates, and there will surely be more of them to come, but this game was played out in ease.

Next Arsenal face the not-so easy challenge of Liverpool on Wednesday.

