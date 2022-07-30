Martin Odegaard named Arsenal captain ahead of new Premier League season

Sports Staff
1 min read
Arsenal have appointed Martin Odegaard as the club’s new captain.

The Norwegian midfielder has been handed the armband on a permanent basis ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal have been without a permanent captain since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband by Mikel Arteta last season.

Alexander Lacazette captained the side following Aubameyang’s departure to Barcelona, but the French striker has also since left the club, returning to Lyon.

The 23-year-old Odegaard has leadership experience and is the captain of the Norway national team.

Odegaard first arrived at Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021. The Gunners made his switch permanent that summer for around £30m.

He will skipper Arsenal during their pre-season friendly against Sevilla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.

Opportunities may have been more limited this season with Kieran Tierney manager Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back and another option in the position, Oleksandr Zinchenko, having recently joined the club.

An Arsenal statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nuno all the best this coming season with Marseille.

"The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

