Martin Odegaard: Arsenal agree new five-year deal with captain

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract.

The Norway midfielder, 24, has scored 27 goals and contributed 15 assists in 112 appearances for the Gunners.

Odegaard joined the club from Real Madrid permanently in August 2021 for about £30m following an initial loan.

He featured in all but one of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games last season as Mikel Arteta's side finished runners-up to Manchester City and ended a six-year absence from the Champions League.

More to follow.