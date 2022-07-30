Martin Odegaard appointed new Arsenal captain after Alexandre Lacazette exit

(Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially appointed Martin Odegaard as their new first-team captain ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners made the announcement before their final pre-season friendly of an encouraging summer against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

A popular and influential member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad who has worn the skipper’s armband before, Odegaard succeeds Alexandre Lacazette, who left Arsenal at the end of his contract to rejoin former club Lyon on a free transfer this summer.

Lacazette had been installed as the temporary replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons before eventually having his contract terminated by mutual consent ahead of a move to Barcelona in February.

Odegaard, who is just 23, is well-versed in leading teams, having captained his native Norway since March 2021.

“We are delighted to announce that Martin Odegaard has been named our new men’s first-team captain,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times and scoring nine goals.

“Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for.

“We wish Martin every success as our captain. We will have more on the appointment here after today's match.”

