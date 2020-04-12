Martin Margiela: In His Own Words review – philosopher of fashion

Simran Hans
The Guardian

This fun, nerdy follow-up to Reiner Holzemer’s 2017 documentary about Dries Van Noten takes on another Belgian fashion designer, Martin Margiela. The use of the notoriously media-shy Margiela’s warm, serious spoken voice helps to create intimacy, even though we never see his face. “I don’t like the idea of being a celebrity; anonymity is very important to me,” he says, and so Holzemer simply shows us his hands. Fitting, given the man’s style philosophy is all about silhouette – “the shoulder” and “the shoe”. As a child, Margiela would cut off the toes of his Barbies’ shoes, an interesting detail that foreshadows the legacy of the cloven Tabi boots he brought to the runway in the 1980s.
Available to stream via Curzon Home Cinema and on iTunes

