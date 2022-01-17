Martin Luther King Jr. Day, winter storm moves east, NFL Playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

MLK Day arrives amid frustration over voting rights bill

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader who led the drive to end racial segregation in America. Democratic lawmakers will mark the holiday having come up short on a promise to vote on a Senate rule change aimed at ushering through a key voting rights bill. The Senate is expected to take up the House-passed bill Tuesday. U.S. stock markets, many federal and state offices, and most banks will be closed. Unlike some federal holidays, however, many national restaurant chains and retailers will stay open. Most schools, colleges and universities won’t hold classes.

Fierce winter storm lashes eastern US with ice, dangerous cold

A furious winter storm packing heavy snow, ice, gale-force winds and tornadoes marched across the nation, leaving nearly 250,000 homes and businesses in the dark by Monday in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Two people died Sunday when their car drove off the road and into trees in a median east of Raleigh, North Carolina. Over 7,000 flights into, out of and within the country were canceled or delayed on Sunday, according to the tracking website flightaware.com. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of 3 a.m. ET Monday. The storm headed into the Northeast, dropping snow, sleet and rain around the densely populated Eastern Seaboard. Washington was forecast to see up to 3 inches of snow followed by a round of ice. Parts of the metro area already saw more snow in one week this month than in the past two years.

Australian Open begins without deported Novak Djokovic

It came down to a last-minute decision, but Novak Djokovic will not be defending his men's Australian Open title on Monday. A saga that monopolized global tennis attention as it unfolded over 11 days finally came to a head Sunday when Federal Court judges unanimously upheld a decision made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic's visa on public interest grounds because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday following his deportation. Monday's matches in the men's bracket will be headlined by last year's runner-up, No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who will face Henri Laaksonen at 11 p.m. EST. In the women's bracket, defending champion Naomi Osaka is back, defeating Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in her opening match late Sunday.

Rams, Cardinals face off in first playoff game on 'Monday Night Football'

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will make history Monday when they take the field for their wild card round matchup. The tie between the two NFC West foes will be the first-ever playoff game on "Monday Night Football." The teams split their two regular season games, with the Rams taking the most recent matchup, 30-23 last month. However, Los Angeles will be without both of its starting safeties, with Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp out with injuries. Although Arizona won't have receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, star defensive lineman J.J. Watt is expected to play, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Monday's game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Celebrate Betty White on the big screen

Monday marks what would have been the 100th birthday of TV pioneer and Emmy-winning actress Betty White, who died last month. While funeral arrangements for the late actress remain private, fans don't have to mourn her at home. The documentary "Betty White: A Celebration," which was being prepared before her death, will premiere at almost 900 movie theaters nationwide for one-day-only. The film features key moments in the actress' long career plus cameos from White's friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel and others. Meanwhile, many of White's TV shows – including "Golden Girls," "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and more – are still available to stream.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLK Day, NFL Playoffs, winter storm: 5 things to know Monday