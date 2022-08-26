Martin Lewis: Truss and Sunak must reveal plans to tackle energy 'catastrophe' now

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak must announce a "robust, strong policy" to help families cope with soaring energy prices, the money-saving expert Martin Lewis has said, amid fears lives could be lost this winter.

Regulator Ofgem this morning confirmed that the price cap will jump to £3,549. The 80pc increase equates to bills of almost £300 a month on average for a typical household.

The jump in prices will pile more pressure on strained household budgets ahead of a tough winter for British families.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the new prime minister will need to act “urgently and decisively” to tackle the crisis.

Martin Lewis, the money-saving expert, has called for the next Prime Minister to act immediately to help families struggling to cope with rising bills.

"I've been accused accused of catastrophising over this situation. Well, the reason I have catastrophise is this is a catastrophe, plain and simple," he told the BBC's Today programme

"This is not good government. It's not good politics either. I'm just shocked that they haven't thought we need to have something in place to give people peace of mind."

"The only thing I've heard that gives me some hope is both candidates have said they understand the need for more help. My frustration is that we haven't been told in clear detail by both candidates and especially by the candidate most likely to win because that's the one so we have people across the country."

"And if you were to see my social media inbox, the panic the dismay the depression, the people simply saying how will I afford to eat and feed myself and in some cases, my family and my children?"

"We must hope that once we have somebody in place, they will come up with a robust, strong policy that we can all get behind that feeds people and heats people's [homes] so we don't have people dying because of these price caps this winter."

A spokesman for the Liz Truss campaign said: "Today’s announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills.

"As Prime Minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times.

"She will immediately take action to put more money back in people’s pockets by cutting taxes and suspending green energy tariffs.

"This is on top of ongoing work such as the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which will see a £400 discount paid to consumers from October, and the £1,200 package of support for the most vulnerable.

"Liz will work flat out to deliver long term energy affordability and security, unleashing more energy by maximising our North Sea oil and gas production - helping keep bills down in the future."

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves also urged the Government to act to protect the public from soaring energy bills.

She accused ministers of being nowhere to be seen on the morning of the announcement.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Labour MP said people are "worried sick" about what is happening and is "striking fear in the hearts of families right across the country".

She called on the Government to freeze energy fills and follow Labour's own proposals.

"The fact that no Government minister is available to come on your programme today is just appalling.

"They are not here to give assurances they are not here to set out what they are going to do.

"That is a dereliction of duty."