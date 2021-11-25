Martin Lewis shares Black Friday tips on how to get the best deals

(ITV)

Friday is here, but it’s not just any Friday. It’s Black Friday.

This weekend has become known across the world as the best time of the year to grab epic deals at prices so low they’ll give you vertigo.

With so many price drops, how can you spot a genuinely good deal?

It’s time to call in the big guns: Martin Lewis, the personal finance expert behind the website MoneySavingExpert has revealed his top tips to getting the best out of Black Friday.

Speaking on his live ITV show The Martin Lewis Money Show Christmas Special, the cash guru answered questions before the official start of Black Friday. He also treated viewers to his saving predictions through his famous Festive Forecaster.

The following are Martin Lewis’ predictions, there are no guarantees on dates.

IKEA is currently offering a £20 voucher to spend in-store in Jan with the purchase of a £29 Christmas tree. This makes getting a 6ft tree for just £9.

A wine deal running at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and ASDA sees up to 25 per cent wiped off the cost of a box of six.

On Black Friday

Apple is giving gift cards rather than discounts on Black Friday, the values tend to change depending on what you’re buying.

While many retailers sell the same items, shopping at John Lewis gives the added bonus of two year cover on electricals as well as low prices thanks to its Never Knowingly Undersold promise.

Online fashion retailer ASOS is offering 80 per cent off until Tues, Dec 1 - longer than many other Black Friday sales.

There could be up to 60 per cent off at Ralph Lauren, a prediction based on previous years.

Martin’s favourite kind of Black Friday deals are the flat discounts off everything. This includes stores like:

French Connection

GAP

H&M

Nike

And Selfridges where there’s up to 20 per cent off clothes and 10 per cent off beauty and tech with a code that you can find online.

Post-Black Friday dates for your diary

There are savings to be had after Black Friday too:

Dec 3: Boots Soap & Glory set could be half price from £65

Dec 2 (or possibly Dec 10): Kurt Geiger could start its 50 per cent off Christmas sale.

Dec 7: M&S may discount its Christmas decorations and gift-wrap

Dec 8: Boots No.7 skincare Star Gift may be half off

Dec 14: John Lewis could discount Christmas decorations at this date

Dec 14: Virgin’s flight sale likely to begin

Dec 16: British Airways could put flights on sale

Dec 16: 50 per cent off sale at H&M

Dec 20: ASOS could start its 20 per cent off sale

Dec 22: easyJet predicted to slash flight prices

Jan 4: could Eurostar resuscitate its annual New Year sale with £58 returns

Taking place on Nov 26 this year, Black Friday sales have been on at retailers for weeks now - in fact, you may as well rename the entire month as Black November. Stores are offering huge bargains to hungry shoppers just before the festive period gets underway, which means you can spoil friends and family with luxe presents that cost less.

It marks the perfect opportunity to restock your beauty cabinets and wardrobe as well as upgrade your TV, laptop, phone and even your mattress.

