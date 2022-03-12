Martin Lewis Shares 5 Money Saving Tips Ahead Of April Energy Hike

Rachel Moss
·4 min read
(Photo: Kirsty O&#39;Connor - PA Images via Getty Images)
(Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images)

With April fast approaching, many people are feeling anxious about the upcoming rise in energy costs, which will see annual household bills increase by £693 on average.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has been urging the government to offer more support for those at-risk of poverty. And earlier this week, he said MPs should not be blaming the cost of living crisis on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are seeing what may be potentially a deliberate narrative shift that effectively says the entire cost of living crisis is due to Ukraine, and therefore we all need to make sacrifices and that is not correct,” he told BBC Radio 4.

“What has happened in Ukraine has exacerbated the situation. But the rises in energy, heating oil, water, council tax, broadband and mobiles, food, National Insurance were all in place before Ukraine.”

On Friday, Lewis spoke about the topic further at the Ideal Home Show and offered five practical tips that could help households save some money.

1. Check if you’re eligible for a council tax rebate

“In April, those in bands A to D council tax will get £150 rebate to help towards their energy bills. If you’re not in band A to D, though, then the government is setting up a £140m discretionary fund for the people who are struggling but are not eligible for the £150. So, if that’s you, say you’re in Band D and you’ve really got no money, make sure in April you contact your local council because they’re the ones distributing £150 and see if they’ll give it you. You might not get the whole amount, but they can give you up to £150. Each council has its own terms as to who will get the money there.”

2. Top-up metres now

“If you’re on a non-smart pre-payment meter, then look to top-up as much as you can before April 1, because the regulators confirmed to me that you get the rate on the day that you top-up, not the day that you use energy. So, that means put as much as you can in in March before the big April 1 price hike, and then you’ll still be able to use it in April but paying the cheaper price, and then not top-up again until you really need to. When you top-up again, it’ll change the price.”

3. Do a metre reading

“If you pay by monthly direct debit, I’d urge you to do a meter reading on March 31, the day before the 54% rise in the April price cap, because you need to draw a line in the sand with your energy provider, so that you’re saying ‘everything I’ve used up to this point should be charged the cheap rate’, rather than just letting it estimate what you’ve used in March and what you’ve used at the higher rate.”

4. Set up a direct debit for your council tax

“In April, for those in band A to D council tax in England, and similar schemes in Scotland and Wales – we don’t yet know for Northern Ireland – you are going to be given £150 towards your council tax, actually to help with your energy bills – this is part of the government scheme. Now, importantly, if you pay council tax by direct debit, that will be paid into your bank account. If you don’t pay it by direct debit, you might want to think about setting up one very quickly – I don’t know the exact deadlines because it’s council by council. If you don’t set that up, do watch out because your council will contact you to tell you how to claim the £150 and you don’t want to miss out on it.”

5. Try to use less water

“Bizarrely, one way to save on your energy bills is to use less water, because much of the water we use in our home has been heated, so we pay for it to be heated. There’s a website called savemoneysavewater.co.uk which collates all the freebees available from the water companies around the country, such as £30 aerated shower heads, which you can get for free, and what that does is you can feel the same shower pressure but you’re actually using far less water to do it. It’s worth checking out, go grab yourself a freebee, save on your water – good if you’re on a water bill – and save on your energy because you’re paying to heat less water.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UN experts say Russian media law amounts to information 'blackout'

    A Russian law giving Moscow stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism is placing Russia under a "total information blackout" on the war in Ukraine, U.N. independent experts said on Friday. Moscow, whose forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, last week blocked Facebook and other websites and passed a law that imposed a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military. The move prompted the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country, although the BBC said it was resuming English-language reporting from Russia on March 8 because of the "urgent need to report from inside Russia".

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Yukon soccer phenom signs pro contract with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 team

    Yukon soccer phenom Joe Hanson will play his first game as a professional later this month after signing a contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization. "It doesn't feel real yet, but it does," the 18-year-old said. "It's still sinking in, but I'm excited and I know that it means a lot to the territory and a lot of people that have helped me and worked with me along this path." Hanson, who has been told he's the first Yukoner to sign a professional soccer contract, signed a two-year contra