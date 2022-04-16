Martin Lawrence Feels 'Blessed' Walking Into His 57th Birthday

martin-lawrence-news

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Martin Lawrence is officially 57!

"How I'm walking into my birthday knowing I'm blessed with a loving family, amazing friends and the constant support of my fans around the world," the Bad Boys star wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. His message included a picture of himself onstage smiling.

The Martin comedian quickly received birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues. "Happy Bday man!!!!!!" commented former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharaoh.

RELATED: See the Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent

Fellow birthday twin Chance the Rapper also celebrated the comedian's big day by tweeting, "Happy Birthday Marty Mar!!!"

Lawrence has been busy working on Bad Boys 4, another sequel to the Bad Boys franchise, opposite Will Smith (it is currently unclear where the film stands following Smith's Academy Awards slap and subsequent Oscars ban). The most recent installment, Bad Boys for Life, was released in 2020.

RELATED: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Joke They Let Their Bad Boys 3 Stuntmen 'Earn Their Money'

The latest film was a sequel to 1995's Bad Boys and 2003's Bad Boys II and follows Smith and Lawrence's characters as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Bad Boys for Life was the 4th highest grossing film of 2020, as well as the biggest in the trilogy.