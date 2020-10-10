Martin Laird and Peter Malnati eagle the 9th to share Las Vegas lead

Martin Laird and Brian Harman shot rounds of 63 to take a share of the lead going into the weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Scotland’s Laird, starting on the back nine, had a steady start to his second round and reached the turn on two under and went on to go birdie-birdie twice on his way back.

The three-time winner on the PGA Tour got within four feet on his second stroke on the par-five ninth and putted for eagle.

The round of the day and a share of the lead.@PeterMalnati is tied at the top @ShrinersOpen. pic.twitter.com/pOtRBzMRsA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 10, 2020

Peter Malnati also eagled the ninth to join the pair on 14 under for the tournament, with Patrick Cantlay and Austin Cook also involved in the five-way tie.

US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau followed up his 62 with a 67 to sit sixth, a shot behind the leaders, while six players sit on 12 under.

The cut was made at 135, seven under par, with those missing out including PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa.