Martin Keown enjoys ‘ironic’ Emi Martinez own goal after Arsenal wound up by goalkeeper’s antics

Former Arsenal hero Martin Keown described Emi Martinez’s own goal that handed the Gunners the winning goal against Aston Villa as “ironic”.

The goalkeeper saw Jorginho’s injury-time effort hit the crossbar and bounce over the line off his head in Arsenal’s entertaining 4-2 win at Villa Park on Saturday.

Gunners fans were left fed up by their ex-player’s antics before the matchwinner as Martinez was booked for time wasting, something he was accused of on several occasions.

The two incidents left pundit Keown chuckling in his post-match analysis.

“I thought it was ironic, I seem to have spent a whole hour watching him waste time,” he told BT Sport.

“Look, he was a great player for Arsenal and maybe shouldn’t have gone.

“It’s really ironic that he should waste that amount of time and then it goes in off his head - but that can happen.”

Martinez was then caught out for Arsenal’s fourth goal as he went up for a 97th-minute corner, only for the Gunners to clear and send Gabriel Martinelli through to score into an empty net.