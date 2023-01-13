Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season.

Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season.

Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had won four straight games while building an 11-point lead in the race for the NHL’s best record. They had been 19-0-3 at home this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, PANTHERS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, leading Vegas to the victory.

The Panthers challenged Carrier’s goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers’ Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand.

Keegan Kolesar’s pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar’s second assist of the game.

William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the final margin. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights.

Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.

RED WINGS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, and the Red Wings earned their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years.

Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit, and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots.

Rasmus Sandin scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row.

Detroit’s previous win against the Maple Leafs was a 3-2 overtime victory on Feb. 1, 2019. Toronto had had won nine in a row in regulation over the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21.

RANGERS 2, STARS 1, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation.

Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and the Rangers hadn’t even managed a shot on goal with an extra skater on the ice — before Miller’s shot made it through for his fifth of the season.

Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for New York, allowing only Tyler Seguin’s power-play goal late in the second period.

Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, CANUCKS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos scored his 499th goal during a 5-on-3 power play in the third period.

On the verge of becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500 goals, Stamkos beat Collin Delia from the left circle to make it 5-2 at 5:30.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson scored to pull Vancouver to 5-4. Curtis Lazar had an in-close shot turned aside by Andrei Vasilevskiy in the final seconds.

Corey Perry, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, who have won nine straight at home. Vasilevskiy made 36 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 3, AVALANCHE 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the last-place Blackhawks earned their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak.

Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

WILD 3, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period, sending Minnesota to the road win.

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the finale of a two-game road trip.

Scott Mayfield scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves. It was the Islanders’ fourth consecutive loss.

CANADIENS 4, PREDATORS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and Montreal held off Nashville after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony.

Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal. Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin had three assists. Samuel Montembeault stopped 39 shots.

Nino Niederreiter, Filip Forsberg and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves in his NHL debut.

HURRICANES 6, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and Carolina stopped a four-game slide.

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.

Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots in his first start after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus in its third straight loss. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots.

JETS 4, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Connor broke a tie on a third-period breakaway, lifting Winnipeg to the road win.

Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted Rasmus Dahlin’s pass and sent the puck to Connor, who sprinted up the ice and beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 7:19 to help the Jets to their sixth victory in seven games.

Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, and Karson Kuhlman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves.

Victor Olofsson and Tyson Jost scored for Buffalo, and Luukkonen made 23 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row.

FLAMES 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves to help Calgary to the victory.

Dube broke a 1-all tie, scoring with 9:10 left in regulation, and he added an empty-netter in the final minutes. Blake Coleman pushed the lead to 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season with 3:56 left.

Walker Duehr’s first NHL goal broke a scoreless tie and gave Calgary the lead in the second period.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis, which had won eight of its last nine against the Flames, including a 4-3 overtime decision on Tuesday.

SENATORS 5, COYOTES 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, and Ottawa handed Arizona its seventh straight loss.

Tkachuk and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton Keller’s cross-checking game misconduct.

The Coyotes cut two-goal deficits in half three times, the last on Barrett Hayton’s backhander with 2:44 left. Arizona then pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and sent a flurry of shots at Anton Forsberg, but Artem Zub closed it out with an empty-netter.

Mark Kastelic also scored and Forsberg stopped 27 shots.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. Vejmelka had 42 saves.

