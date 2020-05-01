Martin Gero Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Blindspot creator Martin Gero has closed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Under the major multi-year pact, which was negotiated before the start of the current Hollywood production shutdown, Gero will develop new series for Universal TV through his Quinn’s House production company. He is moving from his previous longtime studio home at Warner Bros. TV.

Gero created, executive produces and showruns NBC/WBTV’s drama Blindspot, which returns May 7 for its fifth and final season. The project was bought and developed at NBC by Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe who was then head of drama at the network.

“From the moment I heard his pitch for Blindspot, I knew Martin Gero was special,” Igbokwe said. “He has an incredible knack for telling addictive stories and I love the way his mind works. He’s also a genuinely kind human being. Knowing that he’ll be adding his imprint to our slate is tremendously exciting for all of us.”

In addition to creating and executive producing Blindspot, under his overall deal at WBTV Gero also executive produced the ABC drama series Deception. At Uni TV deal, he will continue to work with other writers on shows for NBC, whose scripted programming is run by Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Peacock and other networks and platforms. In his comments about the new deal, Gero noted the difficult times the Hollywood industry is going through amid the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledged his former home and studio executives as he makes the mile-long move from the Warner Bros. to the Universal lot.

“I’m thrilled to be joining my friend Pearlena Igbokwe and her powerhouse team at UTV. I’m excited to help writers bring their unique, diverse and personal stories to the screen and work with the studio on outside-the-box projects that can get our industry up and running again as quickly as is safe,” he said. “I’m so excited to make new shows for Lisa, Tracey and all the amazing people at NBC as well as Peacock and beyond. Also, as I move one exit down on the 101, I want to give thanks and gratitude to Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and Clancy Collins-White for letting me make a home at WB these last seven years.”

Blindspot was a breakout hit when it launched in fall 2015, scoring as the season’s No. 1 series in the key adult 18-49 demo, and delivered respectable results in its succeeding three seasons when delayed/digital viewing is factored in. Counting digital and linear delayed viewing to date, the Blindspot pilot has amassed a 7.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 21.8 million viewers overall.

Gero, who previously created the cult Canadian series L.A. Complex, also worked on Bored to Death and Stargate franchise series Stargate Universe, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG-1. His deal was negotiated by his lawyer Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham.

