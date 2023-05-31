Who is Martin Frizell? The man in the middle of the Phillip Schofield This Morning fallout

Producer Martin Frizell, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford, and Eamonn Holmes (Ian West / PA)

Phillip Schofield left ITV after it was revealed he was having an affair with a much younger production assistant — who was allegedly only 15 years old when he first met the presenter.

After Schofield stepped away from hosting This Morning, the channel said it felt “deeply disappointed” and “badly let down” by the star but ITV bosses have not commented further in an official capacity.

Executives are reportedly in a battle to save the show and editor of This Morning, Martin Frizell, has faced calls for it to be axed.

An ITV source told the Mirror: “This Morning has won so many awards, the last thing ITV want is to lose it. They retain faith in editor Martin Frizell and want to move on and look to the future now.”

Holly Willoughby will return to the This Morning sofa next week (Yui Mok / PA)

Schofield’s former friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby said on Instagram: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby is currently away but has committed to stay, however, while the show is covered by usual Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Schofield admitted to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair as well as confessing he had lied and had the relationship while still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe. The presenter came out as gay on Good Morning in 2020.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.

“ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated”, the statement read.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.”

But who is Martin Frizell and why is his involvement key to what happens next?

Phillip Schofield has departed ITV after admitting to an affair with a runner (PA Archive)

Who is Martin Frizell and what is his past work?

The writer and journalist has been This Morning’s editor for nearly seven years, according to the Sun, and was formerly a producer for the BBC.

Before taking an off-camera role, he worked as a correspondent for Thomson Reuters and GMTV, and became editor of the latter. From there, he had roles in PR and Australian television before becoming an editor for Loose Women, which led to This Morning.

He was an ally of Schofield before the scandal, the Mail reported, and is said to be in favour of Hammond presenting This Morning alongside Willoughby upon her return.

What is his role on This Morning?

Frizell is not a household name, nor even well known to keen viewers of This Morning, but is reportedly key to what goes on behind the scenes.

As editor, he makes key decisions about the content of the programme and also the relationships between staff members.

Frizell can take some responsibility for the culture behind the scenes of the show and has been criticised by former presenter Dr Ranj, who left This Morning two years ago.

“I raised my concerns about Martin Frizell’s behaviour with Emma Gormley (ITV daytime managing director),” he told reporters. “I then found myself being used less and less.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning has become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like, because I whistle-blew, I was managed out.”

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has called out his involvement, telling Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC: “I think the editor of the programme has some questions to answer himself.”

Who is Martin Frizell married to?

According to the Sun, Frizell married broadcaster Fiona Phillips in 1997.

What is ITV’s response?

Following Dr Ranj’s statement, an ITV spokesperson told The Mirror: “We are sorry to read Dr Ranj’s post today. At ITV, we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.

“Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

We have also contacted Martin Frizell for comment.