Martin Duffy: Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist dies at 55

Martin Duffy (left) with Primal Scream bandmates Bobby Gillespie and Mani and their Q Award in 2006

Martin Duffy, who played keyboards for Primal Scream and The Charlatans, has died at the age of 55.

"Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul," The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess wrote on Twitter.

Duffy started out in cult 1980s indie band Felt before joining Primal Scream for their 1991 album Screamadelica.

He became part of The Charlatans after their keyboardist Rob Collins died in a car crash in 1996, and also played on songs by Oasis and Chemical Brothers.

"Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob," Burgess wrote.

Martin Duffy on stage in 2019

Birmingham-born Duffy took Collins' place when the group supported Oasis at their famous Knebworth concerts just three weeks after the accident.

"He played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend," Burgess continued. "He toured with me in my solo band too - he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy."

Duffy also released a solo album on Burgess' record label in 2014.

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie described Duffy on Instagram as a "soul brother" and a "very special character".

He added: "Martin was the most musically talented of us all. He lived to laugh and play music. He was loved by all of us in the Scream. We will miss him."

His brother Steve wrote on Twitter: "Everyone who knew Martin loved him; he was the real deal, our shining star."

Steve Duffy, a BBC journalist, added: "He had a gift with music but even more of one with people. Love you Martin, proud of what you did and all you were. We're with you brother xx"

Martin suffered a brain injury after a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family including his beloved son Louie, his brother said.

"He was loved by his mother, brothers, wider family and close friends," he added.